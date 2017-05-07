'Release from Heaven', first Iranian animation to compete in ADIC

An Iranian animated film will, for the first time, compete in the Animated Day In Cannes (ADIC) festival in France.

Animation Day in Cannes (ADIC) is set for May 23 for its third edition with more celebrations, panels and networking opportunities, said its official website announcing that this section of Cannes Film Festival will showcase Iran's 'Release from Heaven'.

However, according to Mehr News Agency, the animated film by Ali Nouri Oskouei will make its market premier on May 22 as the opening film of ADIC.

The 76-minute flick was written by scriptwriter and film director Majid Asoudegan and directed by animator and director Oskouei.

Set in a war-torn country, 'Release from Heaven' is the story of a female writer and teacher named Sareh, who has to accompany two of her students on a life changing journey.

The Iranian animation will compete with films from Japan, South Korea and France for the top award.

According to Roozrang online magazine of visual art (roozrang.com), it is an enchanting mixed-technique animation which blurs the lines between imagination, storytelling and reality.

Sareh has to take two of her students to find their parents. Being a writer of comics, she tries to keep them calm on the perilous journey by telling them the latest story she has written — a story involving her own past. When the little group discovers a cave exactly like the one in Sareh's stories, she finds out that the hero of her imagination is real. Determined to find him, she plays the role of a hero herself for her students.

The 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival will be held on May 17-28, 2017 in the southern French city of Cannes.