Persepolis, Zob Ahan seeking to jump at last chance on Matchday 6

Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League Clubs Persepolis and Zob Ahan Isfahan have one last opportunity to grasp today, on Matchday 6 of the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2017 group stage to secure a berth in Round of 16.

In case of squandering this last chance, they will bid an early farewell to the tournament leaving their thousands-strong fans in, as well as themselves, regretting missed opportunities.

In Group C, Zob Ahan Isfahan takes on Arabia’s Al Ahli at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha. Persepolis faces the UAE's Al Wahda in front of home fans at a, most probably, full-packed Azadi Stadium in the Iranian capital of Tehran in Group D.

Al Ahli needs just a point against Zob Ahan Isfahan to advance to the ACL's knockout round today, but defeat at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium would see the Iranian side join Al Ain as the qualifiers from Group C.

Al Ahli could have advanced to the last 16 two weeks ago but suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Bunyodkor to leave it sweating on its place in the next phase, although the Saudi team will go into the clash with confidence having seen off Persepolis 2-1 earlier in the campaign.

Zob Ahan Isfahan was in a similar position on Matchday Five as a win would have seen it progress to the next round; however, a 3-0 home reversal to Al Ain now leaves it needing three points to successfully navigate the Group Stage.

Since its respective defeats, Al Ahli has won two in a row in the Saudi Professional League, while Zob Ahan Isfahan has drawn one and won one domestically as both sides enter the clash in good form.

Anxiety at Azadi

However, an exciting encounter is expected at Azadi Stadium today, as Persepolis hosts Al Wahda in the Group D of the ACL, with the pair in the hunt for the second qualification spot while, at the same time, both would be ousted should Qatar's Al Rayyan defeat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

Early pacesetter Persepolis has suffered a dip in form of late, picking up just two points from a possible nine, and must win to have any chance of progression. The Iranian champion welcomes back captain Jalal Hosseini and Soroush Rafiei from suspension for the crunch tie.

Amazingly, after one draw and three defeats from its opening four games, Al Wahda’s resounding 5-1 win over Al Rayyan two weeks ago leaves the Emirati side with a chance of advancing. Victory coupled with an Al Rayyan defeat to Al Hilal would secure an unlikely berth in the Round of 16, and Mohammad Abdulbasit returns from suspension to help his side in its quest.

Persepolis’s domestic form has tailed off since wrapping up the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League in mid-April, picking up just one point from six in its previous two games, the same tally Al Wahda has managed since its last continental appearance.

Massive match ahead

Speaking in a pre-match press conference on Sunday, Persepolis FC manager Branko Ivankovic said, “It is going to be a massive game against Al Wahda. We want to add to our fan’s happiness [who celebrated their side's championship in domestic league a few weeks ago] by putting in another good performance and of course pulling off three points.”

Ivankovic added he expects his side's fans to be patient throughout the game, adding Al Wahda sees a number of valuable and expensive foreign players in its lineup including the goal-scoring striker, Sebastian Tagliabue, up front, who has been a top-scorer in both the Saudi league and UAE league.

"They also have two foreign playmakers: Chilean Jorge Valdivia and Hungarian Balazs Dzsudzsak. Al Wahda also has Ismail Matar, who is nicknamed UAE’s Ali Karimi – a former Persepolis legend. Al Wahda is full of optimism and will definitely go for all the three points."

Commenting on the other game to be played in Group D between Al Riyan and Al Hilal, he said, "We are only going to focus on our own fixture. However, we know that our qualification depends on the result of the other game."

Ivankovic said his team's goalkeeper Alireza Beyranvand has a slight elbow problem which casts doubt on his presence, adding but fortunately Mohamad Ansari and Vahid Amiri have come back to full training.

Asked why his team had conceded many goals on the counterattack in previous matches, he answered, "Our playing style gives opponents too many chances on the counterattack. Although I do not think that all of the goals were conceded through counterattacks. In AFC Champions League you will pay for every little mistake and you need to make optimum use of each and every scoring chance."