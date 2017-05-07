RSS
May 07, 2017

News ID:192312
Publish Date: Sun, 07 May 2017
Service: Iran

Iran wins historic ticket to Vienna

Iran wins historic ticket to Vienna

Iran qualified for the 2017 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Vienna for the first time in its history.

The historic breakthrough was made after Iran managed to notch up sufficient points in several Asian beach volleyball tournaments including AVC Asia Beach Volleyball Championships in Thailand and AVC Beach Tour in Qatar, varzesh3.com reported.

Iran's team 1 comprising, Rahman Raoufi and Bahman Salemi, along with squads from Qatar, Indonesia and Australia will represent Asia in the Beach Volleyball World Championships.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, during July 28-August 6.

   
