Iran, Norway officials discuss cooperation, world crises

Head of the Strategic Research Center of Iran's Expediency Council Ali Akbar Velayati said that Iran and Norway should prepare a roadmap aimed at expanding cooperation and removing obstacles.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Webber Christian Strommen in Tehran on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Velayati said, “Relations between the two countries date back to 110 years ago, indicating historical and valuable ties between the two states.”

He added that Norway is an industrial state and cooperation with it could be noticeable.

Velayati also touched upon the crises in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria, urging the European countries to adopt a “clearer and more accurate” view of the Middle East developments.

He described the Islamic Republic’s support for Syria and Iraq as a testimony of contribution to regional peace and stability, stressing that Tehran keeps countering plots aimed at splitting up regional states.

“Iran will definitely stand against any move to weaken and disintegrate regional countries,” Velayati said.

Velayati said Tehran has been doing its utmost to preserve regional peace and stability by helping Syria, which has been beset with a crisis caused by “foreign interference and backing for terrorists and extremist groups.”

However, he underlined that the crises in region should be settled only by political and diplomatic means.

The Norwegian diplomat said that regional issues are of great importance to Norway, considering the refugee crisis and the security of the world.

He also noted that his country has entered a new phase in economic cooperation with Iran.

“After the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, our trade transactions have had a considerable growth, especially in the fields of oil and gas,” he added.