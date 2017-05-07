RSS
May 07, 2017

Kazakhstan win sends Iran to U23 volleyball meet semis

Iran powered past Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-9, 25-17, 25-14) in the SMM 2nd Asian Men’s U23 Volleyball Championship in the northern Iranian province of Ardabil on Sunday to get through to the semifinals.

The win helped Iran extend its winning streak to four games, Tasnim News Agency reported.

On Friday, Iran defeated title hopeful China in three sets in a match played at the full-packed 6,000-seater Rezazadeh Indoor Stadium in Ardabil. The tournament favorite and host Iran, backed strongly by its fans (more than 8,000), won the first, second and third sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18.

Iran’s starting lineup comprised Javad Karimi, Amin Esmaeilnejad, Salim Chaparli, Esmaeil Mosafer, Rahman Taqizadeh, Sahandollah Vardian and Mohammad Daliri, coached by Argentinean Juan Manuel Cichello.

Prior to China win, Persians had outpowered Pakistan and Malaysia 3-0 (25-12, 29-27, 28-26) and 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21) in their first and second matches, respectively. Iran takes on Thailand in its fifth match today.

The final will be played tomorrow.

Started on May 1, the tournament will continue until May 9. The competition’s top two teams will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U23 World Championship to be held in Egypt from August 18 to 25.

 

 

 

                                                                                                                                  

   
