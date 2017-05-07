Four Syrian civilians killed in Daesh rocket attack on western Mosul

At least four civilians have lost their lives when members of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist launched a rocket attack against a commercial district in Mosul as government forces, backed by fighters from Popular Mobilization Units, are trying to drive the militants out of their last urban stronghold in the country.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Daesh extremists lobbed a rocket at shops selling foodstuff in the densely populated Mosul al-Jadida neighborhood on Sunday, leaving four people dead and nine others injured, Arabic-language Shafaaq news agency reported.

The development came on the same day that the US-led coalition purportedly fighting Daesh in Iraq carried out an airstrike against a militant position northwest of Mosul.

The aerial attack reportedly targeted a building in the al-Eqtisadiyan neighborhood, claiming the life of a civilian. Three other people also sustained injuries in the strike.

Meanwhile, Commander of Federal Police Forces Lieutenant General Raed Shaker Jawdat said his forces were only 300 meters away from Grand al-Nuri Mosque, where purported Daesh ringleader Ibrahim al-Samarrai aka Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gave his famous speech on the formation of the terror group.

Jawdat added that Mosul’s Old City is heavily populated, and has many alleys and lanes.

The senior Iraqi security official went on to say that Daesh terrorists have taken dozens of civilians hostage there, using them as human shields.

Jawdat highlighted that Daesh has actually lost control over Mosul’s Old City, and Iraqi army snipers are stationed on rooftops in the area.

Daesh putting up stiff resistance in liberated Mushirfa district

Separately, Iraqi military officers told Reuters on Sunday that Daesh members continue to fighting army troopers and their allies in Mushirfa district, a day after the military announced its full liberation.

“Fighting Daesh in Mushirfa with a large number of families still locked in their houses is making the battle more complicated,” an unnamed colonel from the 9th Armored Division said.

Daesh militants are fighting back with a barrage of car bombers and snipers disguised among civilians as Iraqi government forces and fighters from Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic world Hashd al-Sha’abi, are tightening the economic noose around their neck.

Iraqi army soldiers and pro-government Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters have made sweeping gains against the Takfiri elements since launching the operation to retake Mosul.

The Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting, and launched the battle in the west on February 19.

Daesh attack on Kurdish Peshmerga forces kills 2

Additionally, two Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were killed after a group of Daesh extremists attacked K-1 airbase on the outskirts of Kirkuk, located 236 kilometers (147 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, on Sunday.

Five Daesh militants reportedly launched the attack on the base. Four of them were killed in a shootout with Kurdish forces, but one reportedly broke through Peshmerga defenses. He detonated his bomb and killed two Kurdish fighters.