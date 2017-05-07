RSS
May 07, 2017 0442 GMT

News ID:192319
Publish Date: Sun, 07 May 2017 21:10:19 GMT
Service: Iran

Palestinian hunger strikers need world’s support, solidarity: Activist

Palestinian hunger strikers need world's support, solidarity: Activist

Mick Napier, a member of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, believes the measure of success for the Palestinian hunger strikers is not their heroism and readiness to sacrifice themselves, but rather the outside world’s support and solidarity.

“It is really important for your viewers to understand that there is no justice system for Palestinians in the areas that Israel controls. These thousands of prisoners have been effectively kidnapped in the sense that when the Israeli military seizes them, they have actually no chance of being found not guilty ... and the Israelis use these human beings a bargaining chips,” Napier told PressTV in an interview on Sunday.  

“It is a story which needs to be told of this mass incarceration, this mass kidnapping of a people struggling for freedom and perhaps this struggle by prisoners will enable us to tell their story,” he noted.

   
