Saudi carries out hostile bids on US, Israeli behalf: Iran general

Iran's chief Armed Forces spokesman has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince's remarks against the Islamic Republic, stressing that Riyadh is implementing the hostile policies of the US and the Israeli regime in the region.

“There is nothing new with false claims made by some Saudi officials against Iran and independent countries in the region. Unfortunately, the Saudi regime carries out hostile measures against some Muslim countries in the region on behalf of the US and the Zionists,” Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Sunday.

Jazayeri made the remarks in response to comments made by Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who ruled out the possibility of any dialogue with Iran.

On May 2, Salman, who is also Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, said it was impossible to talk with Iran after Tehran announced the possibility of de-escalation of tensions if Riyadh halted its war against Yemen.

Jazayeri further added that Saudi Arabia’s destructive moves in Yemen and the shedding of the blood of its people as well as its role in the Manama regime’s crackdown against Bahrainis, and massive acts of terror in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan all point to the fact that the Zionists are interested in the continuation of regional conflicts.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic has put necessary steps on its agenda to counter such measures, including any terrorist move by Saudi Arabia, the US and the Zionists.

The Iranian general expressed hope that international circles, human rights bodies and the organizations whose main duty is to support peace in countries would be more than ever cautious about such brutal acts by some countries in West Asia and hostile bids by the US and Israeli regime.

Jazayeri said the Iranian Armed Forces are not fearful of the enemies’ threats and are ready to repel them; however, nations in the region and the world must be concerned about aggressive measures by hostile regimes.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to bring back to power the resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of Riyadh, and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering great costs.