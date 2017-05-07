Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian woman over alleged stabbing attempt

Israeli military forces have shot dead a young Palestinian woman in the Old City of the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack amid ongoing attacks against protesters by Israeli troops in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri said the woman, whose identity was not immediately available, was shot after she purportedly approached Israeli police officers stationed at the Damascus Gate entrance, while holding a knife.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that no police officers had been injured in the alleged attack.

On April 26, Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian man after he supposedly sought to carry out a car-ramming attack near Huwwarah checkpoint south of Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of Jerusalem al-Quds.

The development came shortly after Israeli forces arrested a 23-year-old Palestinian woman in the Tel Rumeida area of al-Khalil (Hebron) after she purportedly attempted to attack them.

An Israeli source claimed the woman, identified as Dunia Azmi Salhab, pulled a knife and attempted to stab a soldier before she was subdued. No one was injured in the alleged stabbing attack.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint Islamic site, which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.