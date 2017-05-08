Texas governor signs ban on ‘sanctuary cities’

The US state of Texas has placed a ban on so-called “sanctuary cities,” which limits cooperation with the national government to enforce law against immigrants.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott singed the ban on Facebook live stream late on Sunday, without any advance notification, arguing that the measure would "keep us safe."

The move would facilitate crackdown on immigrants as it allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and requires sheriffs to cooperate with federal authorities accordingly or be jailed.

"Let's face it, the reason why so many people come to America is because we are a nation of laws and Texas is doing its part to keep it that way," Abbott said.

According to his spokesman, John Wittman, the bill was signed on a Facebook live stream just because that is "where most people are getting their news nowadays."

As Republicans argued that the move was necessary in tackling crime, most police chiefs in Texas opposed it.

The measure is set to boost racial profiling in the second most populous state, according to Thomas Saenz, the president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

"Given the size of the state, this may well be the most costly gubernatorial signature in all of United States history," Saenz said.

Since he assumed office, Republican President Donald Trump has been cracking down on immigrants and minorities in the US, in part by issuing two executive orders to ban entrance of travelers from some predominantly Muslim countries.

His measure has been blocked by courts in the country and is subject to more scrutiny this month.