NASA reveals demolition plan of International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is to be demolished and sent hurtling to Earth in a ‘huge fireworks display’, NASA scientists have revealed.

Funding for the project is due to run out and the plans have been revealed by Ellen Stofan, NASA’s former chief scientist, express.co.uk reported.

She said, “The future of the ISS is a big issue for NASA. The funding is there till 2024 but then it must start moving money to human Mars missions.

"If we keep it fully funded after 2024, it will compromise the Mars budget and by 2028 it will start failing. It is huge, the size of a football pitch, and so the overall plan is to drop it into the Pacific."

It is predicted that the fuel tanks and enormous modules would cause a series of fireballs as they hit explode in the atmosphere.

A more ambitious space station could replace the current one and act as a 'transfer station' for missions to Mars, according to reports.

Stofan added, “To get to Mars we would need a transfer station. That means launching the modules for a Mars space ship and assembling them in an orbit around the moon.”

David Parker, director of human spaceflight and robotic exploration at the European Space Agency (ESA), pointed out the £300 million a year cost of the ISS.

He said, “Our plan is to free up this money from the mid-2020s to explore beyond low earth orbit… that will eventually mean de-orbiting the ISS.

"The south Pacific is the target and it will be a huge fireworks display."

It follows reported that China are due to begin the construction of a permanently manned space station after carrying out a successful in-orbit refueling from its Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft.

The successful five-day refueling, directed from technicians on Earth and completed on Thursday, is a key milestone toward China's plans to begin sending crews to a permanent space station by 2022.

President Xi Jinping has prioritized advancing China's space program to strengthen national security.