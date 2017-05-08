US plays no effective role in combating terrorism in region

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the US under Trump or Obama has not taken any effective action to fight against terrorism in the region.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Hong Thach on Sunday.

Palestine Intifada Conference Secretary General Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the growing ties between the two countries and said parliamentary relations have always been at a high level and Iranian Parliament welcomes promoting bilateral relations and bilateral visits of parliaments’ speakers of the two countries.

Pointing to the regional developments and new US government policies, he said Trump’s administration has not taken any serious policy, different from the previous government, and the country continues its counterproductive behavior in the region.

Referring to Saudi Arabia’s attacks on Yemen and the over-growing crisis in the country, Amir-Abdollahian said Yemen has turned into an important base for terrorists in the shadow of war aimed at security of free waters.

Nguyen Hong Thach, for his part, pointed to the readiness of the government and parliament of Vietnam to strengthen relations with Iran, adding “the two countries are exchanging political and parliamentary delegations and Vietnamese government and nation welcome improvements in ties with the Islamic Republic in all-out fields, especially in cultural and economic relations.

He added that cultural cooperation plays an important role in enhancing the cooperation between Iran and Vietnam since it contributes greatly to the understanding of the two peoples from each other.m

Vietnamese ambassador explained his country's positions on regional and international developments and underlined the need for political solution to the global crises.