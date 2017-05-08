Ties with Afghanistan safeguard Iran’s security, interests

Iran’s foreign minister said relations with the Afghan government will preserve security and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the end of his one-day visit to Kabul, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif touched upon achievements of the trip saying “good negotiations were held with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country. We set a record by holding fruitful meetings with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai as well as National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar all within one day.”

“The issue is an indication of the importance Afghanistan attaches to bilateral relations and important topics were dealt with during the visit,” he continued.

Iranian FM Zarif went on to underline that “over the past few months, Tehran and Kabul have been seeking to develop a framework for strategic relations within which both security and economic issues as well as topics related to natural resources, environment and refugees are discussed.”

The issue has been seriously pursued by both parties as evidenced by several drafts of principles governing the long-term strategic plan and the obtained framework for the principles, stressed the official.

After several rounds of talks with Ashraf Ghani, both sides agreed to form five committees in specific time intervals in a bid to implement the principles by turning them into comprehensive principles for the two countries.

“Our cooperation with Afghans will maintain Iran’s security and interests,” highlighted the official asserting that relevant measures have been taken in this regard.

Mohammad Javad Zarif however noted that no document has been inked by Tehran and Kabul over the reached agreements.