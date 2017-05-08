ECB’s dilemma is when to trigger turning point

As the eurozone economy strengthens and inflation gradually picks up, the issue of how and when the European Central Bank should exit quantitative easing will continue to be to the forefront of people’s minds. That is no surprise — the same debate took place in the US in 2015-16. Choosing the right moment for the turning point is one of the toughest decisions for monetary policy.

The dilemma for the central bank is that exiting too early could, jeopardize the recovery and the return to price stability (defined as a rate of inflation close to but below two percent), but exiting too late, could over time generate higher inflation and potentially fuel financial bubbles, FT reported.

Central banks make their judgment based on their analytical tools, in particular the forecasts of the underlying economic developments. These tools are inevitably imperfect, and subject to structural changes affecting economic and financial relations. That is why the banks also need to consider past experience, in their own economy and those of other countries.

Looking at the last decade, the evidence seems to suggest that the ECB had a tendency to time the turning points of its monetary policy in a rather asymmetric way: It has generally tightened too early and eased too late. In other words, it had a rather restrictive bias.

Let’s consider a few examples.

First, tightening. In July 2008, the ECB raised rates after a year-long pause, as inflation rose due to the prevailing oil price bubble.

But the economy had already stared to slow down, both in Europe and in the US, and the financial markets were showing signs of increasing stress. Three months later, the bank had to reverse course, and in October 2008 it slashed rates.

In March and June 2011 the ECB raised rates again as the economy was gradually recovering, in spite of the large output gap and mounting financial fragility linked in particular to the Greek debt crisis.

The decision turned out to be premature, and not in line with further developments. Again, the ECB had to reverse course after a few months, and in October 2011 it cut rates again.

Looking at easing episodes, the ECB started to cut rates in October 2008, but more gradually than the Federal Reserve. It reached the zero lower bound six years later than the Fed, in 2014.

Also in October 2008, the ECB moved to a tender system of fixed-rate, full-allotment advances, which provides unlimited liquidity to banks, but by then short-term money market rates had been higher than policy rates for more than a year, since the summer of 2007. The maturity of these operations was gradually extended up to three years.