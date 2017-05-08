Crucial rail link inaugurated in western Iran

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated a crucial link to a national rail project which connects the east with the west once fully developed.

The rail link was made operational between capital Tehran and the western city of Hamedan over a distance of 267 kilometers.

It starts from Tehran and goes through several host cities including Robat Karim, Saveh and Famenin before reaching Hamedan, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

Passenger trains can travel with a speed of 160 kilometers per hour (km/h) over the railway from Tehran to Hamedan. The minimum speed for cargo trains is 120 km/h.

The project – which is expected to have a passenger capacity of 2 million people per year and a cargo transportation capacity of 4 million tons per year - was inaugurated during a visit by President Rouhani to the city on Monday morning.

In a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the project, he emphasized that developing the country’s rail links played a crucial role in the agenda of his administration.

Rouhani emphasized that serious efforts were still needed to expedite Iran’s rail development projects, and specifically called for removing the red-tape which he said was already obstructing the progress of those projects.

He also stressed that Iran’s rail network would be connected to the global rail system in the near future, stressing that his administration had devised adequate plans to the same effect.

On a related front, Mohammad Nasser Nikbakht, the governor general of Hamedan, told IRNA that the railway to the city would be connected to Iran’s Kurdestan province in the future.

This, Nikbakht added, would help the development of Iran’s western regions, would connect the country’s east with the west and would also help facilitate Iran’s trade activities with western neighbors.