Iran, Norway hold 7th round of political consultations in Tehran

The 7th round of political consultations between Iran and Norway was held in Tehran, chaired by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe and American Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Norwegian State Secretary Wegger Christian Strømmen on Sunday.

Delegations of Iran and Norway discussed all-out ties, especially in the field of economic, trade and technological cooperation.

Strømmen, noting with satisfaction the growing trend of bilateral relations, said regular consultations between the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, especially after the conclusion of JCPOA and sanctions removal, are useful and important, and the Norwegian side supports actively the implementation of the nuclear deal.

He also referred to the dedication of a major export credit line by Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency, expressing hope that the opportunity be used to expand economic relations between the two countries.

Strømmen pointed to the doubling of the trade volume and economic ties between the two countries over the past year, and called for enhanced cooperation, especially in the fields of oil, fisheries and agriculture.

Takht-Ravanchi, for his part, highly regarded the continuation of political consultations between the two countries and said Oslo and Tehran enjoy good developments in relations which are on the right track.

He underlined the need for paving the way for further cooperation in the field of superior technology, in addition to banking and finance.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including Europe, Syria and Iraq.

They also talked about the need for political and diplomatic solution for the crises, providing humanitarian aids and collaborated fight against terrorism.