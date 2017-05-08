RSS
May 08, 2017 1121 GMT

News ID:192350
Publish Date: Mon, 08 May 2017 13:06:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran congratulates Macron on election

Iran congratulates Macron on election

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi extended his congratulations to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday's French presidential election.

Welcoming the outcome of the election, Ghasemi congratulated the President-elect Macron, the people and government of France.

He also hoped for working with the new President and continuing cooperation with the French government.

Ghasemi expressed hope that relations between Iran and France would further develop in the new era after the elections, in line with the interests of the Iranian and Frech nations.

Former French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry, Macron defeated Marine Le Pen by 66.06% to 33.94% according to the French interior ministry.

   
