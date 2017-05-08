Iran to determine where to hit aggressors: Top cmdr.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says it is up to the Islamic Republic to decide the targets of its counterstrikes against potential aggressors.

Baqeri on Monday warned Iran's enemies against “any mistakes in calculation or [perpetration of] the smallest act of aggression against the establishment and the Muslim territory.”

He said in the event such transgression takes place by the enemies, “[our] immediate, decisive, and crushing response in the points that we determine, will bring about their regret and defeat.”

The comments came in the wake of aggressive remarks against Tehran by Saudi Deputy Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh, which has been waging a war on Yemen for more than two years now and stands accused of supporting Takfiri terrorists, accuses Tehran of regional intervention.

Mohammed (seen below), who is also the Saudi defense minister, accused Tehran last week of seeking to “control the Muslim world,” and said, "We will work to have the battle in Iran rather than in Saudi Arabia."

Baqeri said the Islamic Republic has displayed only a fraction of its defensive capability and power, adding the enemies have acknowledged that committing any acts of military invasion and aggression against Iran was difficult and impossible.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan also responded to Mohammed's remarks by saying on Sunday that if the Saudis did anything stupid, the Iranian Army would hit back and destroy all of the kingdom -- apart from Mecca and Medina.

He referred to the Saudi bombing campaign in Yemen -- in which over 12,000 people have died -- and said the Saudis think they can do anything because they have an air force.

Baqeri also said the enemies were trying to make up for their failures through hiring terrorists to target Iran’s borders or interests. He said the method was that of “cowardly thieves and bandits” and would only bring the enemies “humiliation and ignominy.”

He cited an attack on Iran’s border with Pakistan that claimed 10 Iranian border guards last Wednesday, saying the border area on the Pakistani soil has "unfortunately" turned into a haven and training ground for “Saudi-hired terrorists, who enjoy the US endorsement.”

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. The assailants escaped into Pakistani territory immediately after the attack.

Baqeri said Iran "cannot accept the continuation of this situation," adding, "We expect the Pakistani officials to control the borders, arrest the terrorists and shut down their bases."

"If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit with crushing blows their safe havens and cells, wherever they are," he said.

Chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said, “The enemy hirelings, who come from the other side of the border, are reinforced with Saudi money, and martyr our border guards, will get what they deserve.”