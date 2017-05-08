RSS
May 08, 2017 1121 GMT

News ID:192365
Publish Date: Mon, 08 May 2017 14:55:55 GMT
Service: Iran

6,000 architectural structures found in southwestern Iran

6,000 architectural structures found in southwestern Iran

Exploration operations conducted in the past two seasons in Tal-e Chegah Sofla Area, Kohgilouyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province in southwestern Iran led to the discovery of 6,000 architectural structures.

According to the Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the manager of the pre-historic Zohreh project Abbas Moqaddam said that the second season followed the long-term pre-historic Zohreh project during which explorations were conducted in the Chegah Sofla Hill.

The exploration operations aimed to identify the architectural structures dating back to the pre-historic eras in the eastern side of Chegah Sofla Hill area, he said.

He added that the evidence gathered from a significant amount of charred wheat indicate that the mentioned site was most likely a place for storing agricultural produce.

Based on the pottery pieces collected in the workshop, this building can be relatively attributed to the era which has been identified as the Shushan D or the New Shushan one in the chronological table of Khuzestan, he noted.

He underlined that given the explorations conducted in the past two seasons, it is clear that in addition to the unique cemetery, the eastern side of Chegah Sofla Hill is rich in terms of architectural structures.

   
