600 tourism projects completed since 2013

$3.3m allocated for rural tourism

Cultural Heritage Desk Over 600 semi-finished tourism projects were completed nationwide since the current government took office in 2013, said deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed further said that the number of ecotourism resorts rose to 530 from 22 in 2013.

In addition to desert areas, he said, many ecotourism resorts have been established in forests.

He added the current government has placed special focus on the tourism sector, pointing out that one of axes of Sixth Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2017-2022) is to promote the tourism industry.

Rahmani-Mohavahed said Iran boasts unique cultural, historical, natural and pilgrimage attractions.

He added that security, quality services and hospitality are three pillars for boosting tourism. “A thriving tourism industry will lead to economic prosperity, job creation and improvement in the business environment.”

Also, a senior official of Iran Municipalities and Rural Managements Organization said creating sustainable revenues for rural municipality administrations and generating jobs in villages are the top priorities of the current government.

To this end, 100 billion rials ($3.3 million) was allocated to promote rural tourism during the year to mid-March 2017, Ashkan Ja’far Karimi added.

He also said out of 100 tourism projects for target villages, 58 were implemented by the incumbent administration.

The projects include 22 ecotourism resorts, 12 marketplaces for producing and selling handicrafts and local products, a hydrotherapy complex, renovation of historical sites, prayer halls, parking lots and public lavatory, he concluded.