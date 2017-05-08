Rouhani felicitates Macron on victory

President Rouhani hailed Emmanuel Macron’s win in France presidential election in a message on Monday.

Rouhani expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Paris will deepen further for bilateral. benefit and development.

“Undoubtedly, thanks to interaction and bilateral cooperation that is fortunately moving in a positive trend, the relations will witness boom and prosperity in all areas of mutual interest in politics, economics and culture. Therefore, I would like to express Iran's readiness for continued dialogue on bilateral, regional and international issues, and to express my hope to further consolidate and expand relations between the two countries," reads his message.

The Iranian president also wished health and success for President Macron and prosperity for the French nation.