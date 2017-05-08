RSS
Iran unveils new homegrown products

The Iranian Defense Ministry unveiled four new domestically made defense products, in a ceremony attended by high-ranking government and military officials on Monday.

The unveiled weapons included an advanced sniper rifle and a new type of Kalashnikov rifle, AK-133, IRNA reported.

The weapons, designed and manufactured by Iranian experts, included 12.7-mm Nasr sniper rifle, Kalashnikov AK-133, and portable multi-band software-defined radios (SDR), dubbed “Vasse’-1” and “Nasr-2”.

With a high degree of precision, the AK-133 has been designed and manufactured by the Defense Ministry’s experts at the request of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Nasr sniper rifle has been ordered by the IRGC Ground Force.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran has frequently made it clear that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

 

   
