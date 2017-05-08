RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 08, 2017 0332 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192370
Publish Date: Mon, 08 May 2017 19:16:52 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian FM meets Norwegian State Secretary in Tehran

Iranian FM meets Norwegian State Secretary in Tehran

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and visiting Norwegian State Secretary Wegger Christian Strommen on Monday discussed relations between the two countries and developments in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the existing opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in the oil and gas industry.

Zarif also referred to the developing relations in political and economic areas and called for expansion of cultural and parliamentary relations as well.

He further referred to terrorism as the major threat in the region and underscored the need for cooperation to rid the world of the danger of terrorism and extremism.

Strommen described terrorism as a source of concern in the region, and said Tehran and Oslo have common interests in the battle against terrorist groups.

“There are common interests between us in the fight against terrorist groups like Daesh,” Strommen said.

The Norwegian official also underlined Europe’s full support for the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He also stressed the expansion of bilateral ties with Iran, especially in such areas as marine cooperation.

 

   
KeyWords
Zarif
Strommen
Tehran
ties
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0861 sec