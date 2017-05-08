Iranian FM meets Norwegian State Secretary in Tehran

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and visiting Norwegian State Secretary Wegger Christian Strommen on Monday discussed relations between the two countries and developments in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the existing opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in the oil and gas industry.

Zarif also referred to the developing relations in political and economic areas and called for expansion of cultural and parliamentary relations as well.

He further referred to terrorism as the major threat in the region and underscored the need for cooperation to rid the world of the danger of terrorism and extremism.

Strommen described terrorism as a source of concern in the region, and said Tehran and Oslo have common interests in the battle against terrorist groups.

“There are common interests between us in the fight against terrorist groups like Daesh,” Strommen said.

The Norwegian official also underlined Europe’s full support for the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He also stressed the expansion of bilateral ties with Iran, especially in such areas as marine cooperation.