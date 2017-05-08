Damascus district militant evacuations begin

Syrian militants and their families began evacuating from a district of Damascus for the first time on Monday, bringing the government closer to recapturing all of the capital.

The evacuation began days after regime backers Russia and Iran and Turkey signed a deal to implement "de-escalation zones" where the government and opposition will halt hostilities, AFP reported.

Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Monday rejected any role for United Nations or international forces in monitoring the zones.

The deal to evacuate Barzeh district mirrors similar agreements for opposition-held territory elsewhere, allowing its forces safe passage in exchange for surrender.

"Armed men and some of their families have begun leaving Barzeh on 40 buses heading toward northern Syria," state television said.

It added that the evacuation would continue for five days, but that militants who chose to stay could do so if they register with the government.

The evacuation deal was struck late Sunday night, and dozens of people gathered in Barzeh from Monday morning.

An AFP photographer saw militants carrying light weapons looking on as children and women pulled shabby suitcases and duffel bags.

A source from the pro-government National Defense Forces said militants would be allowed to take their "personal weapons" with them.

Negotiations were ongoing for a similar deal in the district of Qabun, in Damascus's northeast, which forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been shelling heavily for weeks.

"We are working on Qabun and there is the Yarmouk Camp, where talks are underway for the evacuation of armed groups," Muallem said during a news conference Monday.

De-escalation zones

Assad's government controls all but six districts of Damascus: Barzeh, Qabun, Jobar, Tishreen, Tadamun, and Yarmouk Camp.

The evacuation is a first in the capital, but the Barzeh agreement follows a model of "reconciliation deals" that have been implemented across the country.

Monday's evacuation began as fighting subsided across the country after a deal signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey to implement four "de-escalation zones".

The agreement, inked in the Kazakh capital Astana, does not include Damascus city.

It mandates an end to hostilities, including airstrikes, in specified zones for six months.

The deal came into effect on midnight Friday, with fighting subsiding, but the cosponsors have until June 4 to submit maps finalizing the borders of the zones.

It calls for continued fighting against the Daesh terrorist group, which is largely absent from the areas where the zones will be implemented.

The deal says the "de-escalation zones" would be bordered by security zones with checkpoints and observation centers "ensured by the forces of the guarantors by consensus", but that "third-party" monitors could also be deployed.

But on Monday, Muallem rejected UN or international monitors.

"We do not accept a role for the United Nations or international forces to monitor the agreement," he said.

He added that there could be a role "as the Russian guarantor has said, for military police", but it was unclear if he was referring to Syrian or foreign units.