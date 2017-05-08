South Korea candidates in final push for election

South Korea's presidential hopefuls made a final push for votes Monday, with the left-leaning candidate a clear favorite.

A former pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party – who favors engagement with North Korea – has been leading opinion polls for months, AFP reported.

The final Gallup Korea survey of the campaign ahead of Tuesday's vote gave him 38 percent, far ahead of centrist Ahn Cheol-soo on 20 percent.

Today's vote was called to choose a successor to Park Geun-hye after her impeachment for corruption and abuse of power.

The campaign has focused largely on jobs and the economy, with North Korea less prominent.

Moon has promised to reinvigorate the South's sluggish growth and create more jobs, and hinted at a more flexible approach toward its nuclear-armed neighbor.

The frontrunner advocates dialogue and reconciliation with the North to defuse the situation and eventually lure it into negotiations that have been at a standstill for years – an approach criticized by his conservative opponents.

Moon – who lost to Park in the last election in 2012 – has benefited electorally from the anger over the scandal that brought her down, which saw millions of South Koreans taking to the streets in candlelit demonstrations to demand her removal.

Ahead of a packed day of last-minute rallies across the country, Moon asked voters to deliver him a hefty mandate.

"With landslide support with tens of thousands of votes, a miraculous change like a natural cataclysm is possible," he said at his campaign headquarters in Seoul.

"I will work as the people's president from the day I am selected by the people."

Centrist Ahn similarly vowed to "head straight to work at the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae" if he wins and address urgent issues regarding the country's security, diplomacy and economy.

In December Moon said that if elected, he was willing to visit North Korea ahead of the United States, the South's security guarantor with 28,500 troops based in the country.