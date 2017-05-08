Iran finishes third to make Asian history

Iran ended its Bahamas 2017 campaign on a high with a 5-3 win against Italy in the playoff for third place to become Asia's highest ever finishers at the Beach Soccer World Cup.

These two teams met during the group stage at Bahamas 2017 with Italy edging Iran 5-4 in a thrilling match. The Europeans scored first that day, but it was Iran's turn this time. Mohammad Ahmadzadeh scored his seventh goal of the tournament when he put away a second-chance opportunity after Moslem Mesigar's shot was parried into his path, fifa.com reported.

Ahmadzadeh scored his second of the match early in the second period on another second-chance opportunity to take his overall tally to eight.

Mohammad Mokhtari then struck a phenomenal overhead kick to give Iran a three-goal cushion, which was fitting as Iran has attempted the most overhead kicks of anyone in the Bahamas.

Italy got back into the match courtesy of none other than Gabriele Gori. Two goals took him on to 17 – the second a curling effort from a set piece – to move him beyond Dejan Stankovic into second place for biggest hauls at a single competition. Less than a minute later, Mesigar scored his second of the tournament.

Dario Ramacciotti brought the Azzurri back to within one goal with a well-placed, close range header. But it was not enough for the Italians as Ahmadzadeh completed his hat-trick with a late penalty to ultimately seal Iran's place in the record books.

In the final, Brazil extended its all-time record to five FIFA Beach Soccer titles and 35 consecutive wins in all competitions after a dominant 6-0 victory over Tahiti in the final.

Individual awards

Ahmadzadeh won the tournament's adidas Golden Ball, followed by Mauricinho and Datinha from Brazil, who were given adidas Silver Ball and adidas Bronze Ball, respectively.

Italy's Gori was given adidas Golden Scorer. Adidas Silver Scorer and adidas Bronze Scorer were bestowed to Rodrigo from Brazil and Ahmadzadeh.

Iran's goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini received adidas Golden Glove.

Brazil earned the Fair Play Award of the tourney.

Presidential praise

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered his congratulations to Iran's people and sports community in a message on Monday, over the country’s bronze in the meet, which made the Islamic Republic Asia's highest ever finisher in the history of the tournament.

FIFA felicitates

Following Iran's historic breakthrough, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) felicitates Iran and its goalie Hosseini on making the historic achievement and winning the adidas Golden Glove in two separate Instagram posts.

Addressing the Iranian goalkeeper, FIFA's post read: " Congratulations to @peymanhosseinii – @adidas Golden Glove winner! #Iran #FIFABeachSoccer."

The post addressing Iran said, " #IRAN MAKE HISTORY! Their 5-3 victory over Italy secures Iran 3rd place – the best ever performance by an Asian nation at #FIFABeachSoccer!"