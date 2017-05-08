Iranian clubs one point away from advancing to ACL Round of 16

Sports Desk

Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League clubs Esteghlal and Esteghlal Khuzestan have the advantage of deciding their own fate today and progressing to the Round of 16 of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL) Round, providing that they notch up at least one point in their Matchday 6 fixtures.

Esteghlal and Esteghlal Khuzestan stand second in their groups' (A and B, respectively) tables, with both having notched up eight points from five games, the-afc.com reported.

Esteghlal takes on Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun at Al Ahli SC Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha. Esteghlal Khuzestan hosts the UAE's Al Jazira in front of home fans at a most probably full-packed Ghadir Stadium, in the southern Iranian province of Ahvaz.

Esteghlal will progress to the Round of 16 should it claim a point against its Saudi rival today.

Al Taawoun sits three points adrift of second-placed Esteghlal in Group A, meaning a win would move the Saudi outfit level with its opponent on eight points, although a four-goal winning margin is required in order to gain the superior head-to-head record after Esteghlal ran out 3-0 victor in the corresponding fixture in February.

Kaveh Rezaei’s second-half equalizer against Al Ahli of the UAE two weeks ago secured a 1-1 draw and took Esteghlal within a point of advancing, before the Tehran-based team won two on the bounce in the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League.

Al Taawoun, which suffered a 2-1 defeat to Al Ahli in the Saudi Professional League on Friday, played out one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament on Matchday Five as Ricardo Machado’s injury-time equalizer ensured a 4-4 draw with Lokomotiv. It now must win to have any chance of progression, but will have to do so without the suspended Naif Mousa.

In Ahvaz, tournament debutant Esteghlal Khuzestan requires a point against Group B’s bottom side Al Jazira to qualify for the ACL's last 16 at the first time of asking.

After winning its opening two games on the continent, the Iranian side has drawn two and lost one ahead of the fixture at Ghadir Stadium. But a two-point lead over third-placed Al Fateh, coupled with a better head-to-head record, means a draw against already eliminated Al Jazira will suffice.

Salman Bahrani’s stoppage-time equalizer against Al Fateh in a 1-1 draw two weeks ago has left the host’s qualification prospects in its own hands and it warmed up for the clash with a 2-1 victory over Saba Qom in the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League on Thursday, although Farshad Salarvand sits out through suspension.

The visitor's form on the continent has been woeful, in stark contrast to a domestic campaign that saw it wrap up the UAE League with several games to spare. Two wins from two domestic matches since its last Group B game means the Emirati team goes into the tie on form, but both Yaqoub Al Hosani and Fares Juma are suspended.