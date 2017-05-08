Thailand becomes Iran's gateway to world meet

Sports Desk

Iran powered past Thailand in the semifinals of the SMM 2nd Asian Men’s U-23 Volleyball Championship on Monday, to qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-23 World Championship.

The Iranian squad defeated Thailand in straight sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-20) in front of home fans in a match played at the full-packed 6,000-seater Rezazadeh Indoor Stadium in the northern Iranian province of Ardabil, to take on Japan, which beat Chinese Taipei in the other semifinal fixture, in the final showdown today, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Thailand win extended Iran's winning streak to five games.

On Sunday, Iran had chalked up another straight set (25-9, 25-17, 25-14) win against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

On Friday, Iranians had outpowered China in three sets. The tournament favorite Iran, backed strongly by its fans (more than 8,000), won the first, second and third sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18, respectively.

Prior to China win, Persians had overcome Pakistan and Malaysia 3-0 (25-12, 29-27, 28-26) and 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21) in their first and second matches, respectively.

Started on May 1, the tournament will end today. The competition’s top two teams Iran and Japan have qualified for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-23 World Championship to be held in Egypt from August 18 to 25.