Mission improbable for Atletico, Monaco in CL semis

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak stops the ball during his side's UEFA Champions League semifinal 1st leg match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the Spanish capital of Madrid on May 2, 2017. GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Atletico Madrid and Monaco will attempt to overturn daunting first-leg deficits in the Champions League semifinals today and tomorrow and publicly they insist they can pull off the improbable.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone went as far as to say that coming back from 3-0 down to holder Real Madrid in their derby at home would be "impossible" for other teams – but not his, AFP reported.

"I've told the players it is very difficult, that we are facing the best team in the world, who score goals in every game, but that it is possible," the Argentine said after Atletico guaranteed a top-four finish in La Liga with a 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

"I am convinced of it. If I wasn't I wouldn't say it. If we are united and understand that it is a semifinal at home, we have a chance."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested at the weekend and his Real teammates can expect a fiery reception at the Vicente Calderon on what promises to be an emotional occasion.

Wednesday's clash will be the final European game at the Vicente Calderon because Atletico moves to the new 67,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano next season.

Atletico's fans gave the team full-throated support at the weekend, staying on after the final whistle against Eibar, and the players responded by returning for a lap of honor.

Captain Gabi said his side wanted to repay the fans: "Once again they haven't left us behind.

"This group of players lacks a big comeback and we hope it is on Wednesday."

Real has beaten Atletico twice in three years in the Champions League final and a Ronaldo hat-trick – his second treble in as many matches in the competition – brushed aside Simeone's men in the first leg.

It would take a staggering capitulation for Real to fail to reach the final in Cardiff on June 3 as it chases a league and European double.

Coach Zinedine Zidane made nine changes to his side but Real Madrid still thrashed already relegated Granada 4-0 at the weekend with James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata scoring doubles.

The Frenchman warned his side it would need to produce the "perfect game" against Atletico but believes Real is in prime condition at a crucial juncture, having rested most of his starting XI.

"Over nine months if you play every game, sometimes you are empty by the end of the season. We are the opposite, physically we are very strong and that is good news for the end of the season," he said ominously.

'Five percent chance'

Like Real, Italian champion Juventus – on the verge of retaining its Serie A title –is strong favorite today to dispatch Monaco and it holds a commanding 2-0 lead from the first leg in France.

Marshalled by veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus has conceded just two goals in the Champions League this season and offered Monaco's free-scoring attack hardly a sniff last week.

It is unthinkable that a side that shut out Lionel Messi and Barcelona over two legs in the quarterfinals would concede three times today, especially with the game in Turin.

But Monaco is the leading scorers in Europe's top leagues and in the 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe has the most wanted player in world football.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is not one to make sweeping statements, but he refuses to believe that the tie is over and an early goal for his young side would put the home fans on edge.

"It is difficult but we need to keep believing. The best thing is to believe it is possible, even if we only have a five percent chance," the Portuguese said.