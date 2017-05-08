RSS
News ID:192385
Publish Date: Mon, 08 May 2017 20:30:19 GMT
Service: Iran

Tehran Orchestra to perform in Nezami Ganjavi's memory

Tehran Orchestra to perform in Nezami Ganjavi's memory

Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in the capital's Roudaki and Vahdat concert halls in May.

The orchestra will be conducted by Arash Gouran with Pedram Faryousefi performing as violin soloist in the ensemble's latest performance scheduled for May 23 and 24, Mehr News Agency reported.

In the concert, the orchestra will play Leonid Desyatnikov's transcript of 'The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires' composed by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, and also the 'Symphony for String Orchestra' composed by Fikret Amirov.

Amirov wrote the piece in 1947 in the memory of late 12th century Iranian poet Nezami Ganjavi.

Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra has the history of hosting a number of well-known international musicians such as Japanese piano soloist, Noriko Ogawa and Ukrainian violin soloist Dmytro Tkachenko.

   
KeyWords
Orchestra
Nezami
Ganjavi
 
