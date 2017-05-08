'Iran Film Week' aims to bolster cultural ties with Iraq

Dubbed 'Iran Film Week', a recent film festival in Baghdad showcased an array of Iranian films to the Iraqi audience

The aim of the event is to boost cultural and cinematic ties between the two neighboring nations, according to Reuters.

Iraq and Iran are well-known for their silver screen productions. However, in recent years, where cinema production in Iraq has dwindled, in Iran it has flourished.

The event was organized by the culture ministries of Iran and Iraq.

Five Tehran-made films were screened and a number of workshops will be conducted to train local talent.

"God willing, we will show an Iraqi film in Tehran in accordance with the accord that we have signed. There will be an agreement to hold cinematic workshops to upgrade the cinema department in the Directorate of Cinema and Theater," said an Iraqi film and theater director Faris Tu'ma.

Films produced between 2015 and 2017 were screened at the event.

"Iranian cinema and culture, mainly the scenarios and dialogue are very well developed and is regarded as the top in the Middle East in terms of production, decor, editing, makeup, and dialogue and the selection of topics," added Iraqi film critic Murtadha Al-Timimi.

Iranian filmmakers have won a number of awards in international film festivals, with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's film 'The Salesman' winning the Oscar for best foreign language film in February.

Earlier Tehran-based Farhadi won Iran's first Academy Award with his film 'A Separation'.