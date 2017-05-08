Iranian feature selected for ShorTS

An Iranian short film is among the short features selection the 18th ShorTS International Film Festival in Trieste, Italy.

The short film 'Biroon az In' (Out of This), directed by Keyvan Mohseni, had earlier participated in 20 film festivals and won the Best Sound Design Prize in Nukhu festival in New York in 2016, IRNA reported.

In addition to 'Biroon az In', three other Iranian films are competing in the Italian event including, 'Silence' by Farnoosh Samadi and Ali Asgari, 'Red' by Ario Safarzadegan, 'Red Point' by Motahareh Ahmadpour.

Out of 4,318 films which applied for the festival from 123 countries, 91 were selected for the competition section.

Only the winners of at least one international prize in 2016 can compete in the event which is due to be held in Trieste from July 1, 2017.

Winners in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno festivals will compete with other major festivals' winners in the event.