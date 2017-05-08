RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 08, 2017 0708 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192387
Publish Date: Mon, 08 May 2017 20:40:07 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian feature selected for ShorTS

Iranian feature selected for ShorTS

An Iranian short film is among the short features selection the 18th ShorTS International Film Festival in Trieste, Italy.

The short film 'Biroon az In' (Out of This), directed by Keyvan Mohseni, had earlier participated in 20 film festivals and won the Best Sound Design Prize in Nukhu festival in New York in 2016, IRNA reported.

In addition to 'Biroon az In', three other Iranian films are competing in the Italian event including, 'Silence' by Farnoosh Samadi and Ali Asgari, 'Red' by Ario Safarzadegan, 'Red Point' by Motahareh Ahmadpour.

Out of 4,318 films which applied for the festival from 123 countries, 91 were selected for the competition section.

Only the winners of at least one international prize in 2016 can compete in the event which is due to be held in Trieste from July 1, 2017.

Winners in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno festivals will compete with other major festivals' winners in the event.

   
KeyWords
ShorTS
18th
Italy
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0788 sec