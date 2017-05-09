Putin ordered influence campaign to ‘advantage’ Trump: Clapper

Former Director of US National Intelligence James Clapper has defended the assessment by the intelligence community that Russian President Vladimir Putin directly interfered in last year’s presidential election to help Donald Trump.

"While it's been over four months since the issuance of the assessment, as [FBI and NSA] Directors [James] Comey and [Michael] Rogers testified ... the conclusions and confidence levels reached at the time still stand," Clapper told senators during a hearing on Monday.

Clapper summarized the intelligence assessment, completed by the CIA, the FBI and the National Security Agency, by saying that the Russian leader directed an “influence campaign” to erode the "faith and confidence" of American voters and "demean” then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The former intelligence chief also said that Putin "sought to advantage Mr. Trump."

In the run-up to the Nov. 8 vote, WikiLeaks kept releasing batches of emails from Clinton's campaign as well as the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Clapper said the Russians collected information on both Republicans and Democrats but only chose to release damning information about the DNC.

"The Russians used cyber operations against both political parties, including hacking into servers used by the Democratic National Committee and releasing stolen data to WikiLeaks and other media outlets," he said.

The hearing was called as part of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into Trump's alleged links to Russia and the Kremlin's effort to help him.

For several weeks, the White House has used Clapper's statement in previous testimony, that he had seen no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, to fend off accusations that Russia tried to help Trump get elected.

In October, Washington formally accused Moscow of a campaign of cyber operations against American political organizations ahead of the presidential election.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, ordered the intelligence community to fully review Russia’s cyber operations.

Early this month, Clinton claimed she was close to winning the election until the FBI director publicly announced an investigation into her use of a personal email server. She also blamed Russia’s alleged interference in the election for her loss.