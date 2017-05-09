Border clashes weaken Iran’s economic ties with Pakistan

Interior Min. Rahmani Fazli in a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart stressed that cross-border clashes like Mirjaveh terror attack weaken economic and security ties between the two countries.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the phone on Monday, during which he noted that the cross-border terrorist attack on the frontier with Pakistan at Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchestan province that killed 10 Iranian border guards was unexpected given the good relations between the two countries.

“We are ready to form a special security and border committee between the two countries for holding expert meetings on security issues,” he added.

Rahmani Fazli called on his Pakistani counterpart to take immediate and preventive measures at cross-borders against the trespassing of terrorists and militants into the Iranian territory, drug trafficking and the illegal entry of Afghan nationals from Pakistan’s borders.

He further extended an invitation to Nisar Ali Khan for a visit to Tehran, saying Iran is eager to organize a meeting on security, economic and border cooperation with Pakistan as soon as possible.

The Pakistani minister, for his part, expressed his regret over the Mirjaveh terror attack, stressing firm determination toward the implementation of agreements between the two countries.