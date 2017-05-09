Iran, Norway stress collaboration to fend off terrorism threats

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for expansion of Tehran-Oslo cultural and parliamentary ties, deeming the political end economic ties "in progress."

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Norwegian State Secretary Wegger Christian Strømmen on Monday.

Zarif stressed the need for taking advantage of the existing opportunities for further cooperation, especially in oil and gas sectors, noting the current level of relations between the two countries.

He further referred to terrorism and extremism, especially ISIL terrorist group, as the major threat in the region and underscored the need for cooperation to fend off the great danger from the world.

Strømmen, for his part, underlined Europe’s full support for the implementation of JCPOA, while stressing the expansion of bilateral ties with Iran, especially in areas like marine cooperation.

Pointing to Iran-Norway common interests in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIL, Strømmen said terrorism and extremism are among the most important problems and concerns of the region.

The Norwegian senior diplomat also appreciated Iran's efforts in hosting more than three million Afghan refugees.