May 09, 2017 1015 GMT

Publish Date: Tue, 09 May 2017 14:24:31 GMT
Destroying terrorists’ nests in Pakistan Iran’s right

Destroying terrorists' nests in Pakistan Iran's right

Brig. Gen. Pourdastan said, in absence of serious action by the Pakistani government, Iran would gain an inalienable right to destroy hideout in the neighboring country.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan said the surprise attack against Iranian border guards in Mirjaveh holds no operational value and reflects weakness of Pakistan since Iranians had counted on safety controls by the neighboring side based on border protocols.

Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns these moves, noted the commander adding “if no serious step is taken by the government of Pakistan, Iran will deem it as its legal right to overwhelm and destroy nests of bandits and terrorists at any depth of the neighboring country’s territory.”

Brig. Gen. Pourdastan also underlined that Iran would remain utterly serious as long as the country’s security is at stake.

   
