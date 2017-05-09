RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 09, 2017 1015 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192427
Publish Date: Tue, 09 May 2017 14:30:11 GMT
Service: Europe

French police evict refugees from Paris tent camp

French police evict refugees from Paris tent camp

Police in France have evacuated about 1,000 refugees, mostly Afghans and Sudanese, from a tent camp in northeast Paris.

Nearly 350 police were participating in the operation along with some 100 municipal employees and staff from humanitarian groups on Tuesday.

The refugees were reportedly living in squalid conditions at the Porte de la Chapelle area in Paris.

Paris police said in a statement that these “illegal camps” presented “major risks for the security and health of their occupants as well as for local residents.”

Police halted road traffic on a major crossroads in the north of Paris in order to gain access to the camp, where clashes between refugees last month left several people wounded.

In November last year, French authorities launched a similar operation, evacuating thousands of refugees from a squalid camp in Paris that had doubled in size after the closure of the Calais refugee camp in northern France.

More than 1.1 million refugees, most of them fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa, flocked to Europe in 2015. The flow subsided to quarter of a million last year after the EU reached a deal with Turkey in March 2016 to take all people landing on Greek islands in return for financial aid to Ankara and the lifting of short-term visa requirements for Turks.

   
KeyWords
camp
police
refugees
 
Resource: presstv.ir
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1344 sec