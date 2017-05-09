Using deep learning to read images being processed in brain

A team of researchers from several institutions in China has applied deep learning by a computer to the problem of reading visual imagery in the brain and then reproduced it in a 2D format.

A paper describing their project is available on the arXiv preprint server, describing their results and comparing them with other research efforts that attempt to achieve the same thing, techxplore.com wrote.

Imagine a machine that could look into your mind, see what you are seeing in real time, and then print out a picture of it.

There are teams of researchers working on just that problem, and thus far, they have met with less than stellar results.

Now, the group in China has found a way to solve at least one part of the problem by combining functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machines and deep learning algorithms.

FMRI machines allow researchers to see which parts of the brain are activated by highlighting blood flow.

Deep learning algorithms run on computers and learn how to do things by compiling many input examples and seeking patterns.

In this new effort, the researchers combined the two technologies to capture three-dimensional arrays of neuronal activity (which they call voxels — a computer term for a type of three-dimensional modeling object) responding to visual stimuli, thus revealing what the eyes were seeing.

To capture data from the voxels, the researchers obtained 1,800 fMRI scans from a database used by prior researchers studying how the brain reacts to images of individual letters.

The team fed 90 percent of the scans to the deep learning algorithm, which digested the information and looked for patterns in voxel location, shape, etc.

Next, the team used the remaining 10 percent of the scans to test how well the system had learned to correctly identify voxels in the visual cortex and to recreate initial images which the system then printed.

The researchers reported that their technique is the most accurate to date — an individual letter printed by the system looks very much like the original image the person was shown while under an fMRI machine.

They offer photographic evidence of their results alongside both the original images and images made by researchers using other techniques.