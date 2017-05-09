Iran, China to boost technological ties

A joint meeting of Iran National Science Foundation and National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) aimed at expanding technological cooperation between the two countries was held in Tehran.

During the meeting, which was presided by the deputy head of NSFC, a number of agreements were signed, including those on supporting research plans, holding instructional workshops and conducting researcher exchanges in two months, IRNA wrote.

The Iranian side announced its support for post-doctorate Chinese researchers in Persian language and literature, biochemistry, pharmacology, biotechnology as well as other priority fields.

In addition, meetings were held with authorities from Sharif University of Technology and Amir Kabir University to familiarize the Chinese delegation with the research structure in Iranian universities.

The NSFC is an independent governmental organization which receives over 190,000 research proposals annually and funds a major part of research budget of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The organization also represents China at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.