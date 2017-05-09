RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 09, 2017 0417 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192431
Publish Date: Tue, 09 May 2017 15:22:45 GMT
Service: Iran

New device turns dirty air into energy

New device turns dirty air into energy

A team of Belgian scientists have developed a new device capable of generating power while cleaning polluted air.

The device, which must be exposed to sunlight to function, features two chambers separated by a single membrane, UPI reported.

The air is cleaned on one side, while contaminants are converted into hydrogen gas on the other.

Sammy Verbruggen, a professor at the University of Antwerp, said, "This hydrogen gas can be stored and used later as fuel, as is already being done in some hydrogen buses, for example."  

The membrane is the device's most novel and essential component. It's comprised of a combination of special nano materials, the scientists said.

Verbruggen added, "These catalysts are capable of producing hydrogen gas and breaking down air pollution.

"In the past, these cells were mostly used to extract hydrogen from water. We have now discovered that this is also possible, and even more efficient, with polluted air."

Researchers said their device functions similarly to a solar panel. Both use sunlight to trigger energy-generating chemical reactions.

Verbruggen and his colleagues are currently working to scale up their technology for industrial use. They are also working to improve the device's efficiency. Researchers described their device in the journal ChemSusChem.

   
KeyWords
New
device
dirty
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0729 sec