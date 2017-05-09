Iran marks World Migratory Bird Day

Environment Desk Today is World Migratory Bird Day (May 10), said a senior official of Department of the Environment.

Majid Kharrazian Moqaddam further said the motto for this year is: 'A Healthy Planet for Migratory Birds and People'.

The day is observed to encourage people to actively participate in preserving migratory birds, he added.

He cited translating, printing and distributing posters on World Migratory Bird Day in both Persian and English, holding numerous festivals regarding birds, organizing bird watching events in appropriate locations, arranging painting competitions, using mass media to disseminate information and offer public training as among the steps which can be taken to mark World Migratory Day.

Scientists have called for a greater international cooperation to save the world's migratory birds, many of which face the risk of extinction due to loss of habitat along flight routes.

More than 90 percent of the world's migratory birds are inadequately protected due to poorly coordinated conservation plans, a study published in the journal Science revealed.

Led by the ARC Center of Excellence for Environmental Decisions (CEED), the research found huge gaps in conservation plans for migratory birds, particularly across China, India, and parts of Africa and South America.

The outcome of this is that a majority of migratory birds having ranges that are well covered by protected areas in one country, but are poorly protected in another.

More than half of migratory bird species traveling the world's main flyways have suffered serious population declines over the past 30 years.

Lead author Claire Runge of CEED and the University of Queensland said: "This is due mainly to unequal and ineffective protection across their migratory range and the places they halt to replenish along the routes.

"A typical migratory bird relies on many different geographic locations throughout its annual cycle for food, rest and breeding.

"So even if we protect most of their breeding grounds, it's still not enough since threats somewhere else can affect the entire population.

"The chain can be broken at any link."

For migratory bird species listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List by BirdLife International, less than three percent have sufficient protected areas.