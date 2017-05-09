Source: Tehran welcomes Ankara’s border wall plan

An informed source at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Iran welcomes Turkey’s plan on construction of a wall along the two countries’ border, however, underlining that Ankara must keep Tehran updated on its plan before any move.

The Iranian official further said the Islamic Republic has no problem with Turkey adopting a new measure along the Turkish-Iranian border in line with what the Turks say its security strategies, IRNA reported.

The source added that the construction of the wall would prevent smuggling of billions of dollars of goods from Turkey to Iran and expressed hope the plan would be implemented as soon as possible, Press TV reported.

A high-level Turkish official told Hürriyet daily on Monday that Ankara plans to build a wall on its border with Iran to help fighting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants, the English-language channel added.

This as Iran is also fighting a PKK offshoot in its northwestern border region with Turkey. Iranian forces killed five PJAK terrorists in an ambush there last June.

PJAK randomly carries out hit-and-run attacks on Iranian targets, after which they retreat to their lairs in Iraq and Turkey.

Turkey has previously built more than 550 kilometers of wall along the Syrian border in order to prevent the PKK and Daesh terrorists from carrying out acts of terror.