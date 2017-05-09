RSS
May 09, 2017

News ID:192440
Publish Date: Tue, 09 May 2017
Service: Iran

Ministry: Over 56m Iranians eligible to vote in elections

Iran’s Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that over 56 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the Iran's 12th presidential election and fifth city and village councils elections on May 19.

Head of the Election Committee of the Interior Ministry Ali-Asghar Ahmadi put the exact figure of eligible voters at 56,410,234, IRNA reported.

Iranians will cast their votes in more than 65,000 ballot boxes across the country.

According to election authorities, Iranian nationals residing abroad can also vote in more than 140 countries.

Ahmadi added that some 1.35 million of those eligible will be first-time voters who have turned 18 since the last nationwide elections, namely the February 2016 parliamentary polls.

In the parliamentary elections last year, he noted, the number of eligible voters stood at around 55 million.

Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, the custodian of Imam Reza (PBUH) holy shrine Ebrahim Raeisi, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, former minister of culture and Islamic guidance Mostafa Mirsalim and former vice president Mostafa Hashemi-Taba are the six candidates of the upcoming presidential election.

 

 

   
