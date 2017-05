A group exhibition, which will open at the gallery of Tehran's Mellat Cinema Complex on Thursday, is to feature new styles in contemporary Iranian art.

Paintings and sculptures by a large number of artists, including Nasim Abolqasem, Mahdieh Pazouki, Keyvan Asgari, Zahra Qiasi, Banafsheh Hemati and Bita Vakili, have been selected for the exhibition titled 'Trends and Approaches in Contemporary Iranian Art', reported honaronline.ir.

The showcase, which is to be held from May 11 to June 9, has been organized by Mandegar Art and Culture Institute and Tehran Beautification Organization affiliated to Tehran Municipality.