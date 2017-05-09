Iran mine blast death toll rises to 42

Iranian rescue workers retrieved bodies of seven more workers trapped under the debris of a collapsed mine in northeastern province of Golestan, raising the number of confirmed fatalities to 42.

Reza Morovati, an official of the province’s Crisis Management Department announced the death toll on Monday night, saying that it was possible that up to two miners remain trapped inside the Zemestanyurt coal mine, IRNA reported.

The mine collapsed last Wednesday following an explosion at a depth of 1,200 meters. Officials say the blast occurred after a locomotive stalled underground and the workers tried to jump-start the vehicle with an external battery. Electric sparks triggered the explosion in the tunnel filled with methane.

The incident is believed to be the worst industrial accident to strike Iran in the last few decades.

On Monday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a message to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani extended his condolences over the incident.

More than 500 workers are employed at the Zemestanyurt mine, which lies along Iran's northern border with Turkmenistan and also on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

This is not the first disaster to strike Iran's mining industry. In 2013, 11 workers were killed in two separate mining incidents.