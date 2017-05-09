RSS
'Kupal' to vie at environmental film festival

'Kupal' to vie at environmental film festival

A feature film on the environment, 'Kupal' will be presented at the Iran International Green Film Festival (IIGFF) in July.

The flick, whose director and scriptwriter is Kazem Mollaei, will be screened at the 6th IIGFF, which is scheduled to take place in Tehran from July 22 to 28, 2017.

'Kupal' narrates the story of Dr. Ahmad Koupal, who is a taxidermist hunter, as he faces a challenge just before the new Iranian year, YJC reported.

"You cannot be alone in the world," said Mollaei hinting at the philosophical origin of the film. He added, "The world is a strange place. Here, whoever shoots is the one who gets killed."

The cast of the film includes Levon Haftvan, Nazanin Farahani, Pouria Rahimi Sam, Hossein Shamsabadi, Vahan Salimzadeh and Mitra Asiaei.

The IIGFF was founded in 1999. Its is aimed at recognizing, introducing and awarding the best national and international films on the subjects of the environment and natural resources, while also increasing public awareness and sensitivity to environmental issues.

Cash awards are given to films in categories such as fiction, documentary, animation and thematic sections.

   
