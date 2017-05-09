Labour Party will transform Britain, Corbyn says

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused the ruling Conservative Party of holding the country back as he formally launched campaign for the June 8 general election.

“There is no doubt this country is being held back. If your children are not getting the education they deserve because the class sizes are too high, then your children are being held back. If you’re a young couple, anyone trying to get a home, and can’t make a home because rent and house prices are too high, then you’re being held back,” Corbyn said on Tuesday.

“If you’ve worked hard all your life, but you can’t pursue your dreams of retirement because you’re supporting your family well into their adulthood, then you too are being held back,” he added.

The Labour leader made the remarks at an event in a packed conference center in Salford, Manchester, where he unveiled the party’s campaign bus, emblazoned with the election slogan “for the many not the few,” with just four weeks before Election Day.

Corbyn pointed out income equality between ordinary working British families and the rising class of billionaires in the country.

The number of billionaires in the UK has seen a dramatic rise following last year’s referendum to leave the European Union, according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

There are 134 billionaires based in the UK now, 14 more than the previous highest total. There were only 21 people on the list 15 years ago, the Sunday Times report said on this Sunday.

Corbyn said the British system is rigged and vowed to dismantle it. “We know from last week’s local elections how big the challenge is. People are uncertain and divided – who can blame them?”

The Labour leader said the party was “under attack” because it was determined to take on the country’s political and economic elites.

Corbyn slammed Prime Minister Theresa May’s political policies, criticizing her claim that she will construct “a Britain that works for everyone.”

“Does she think people will forget how the Conservatives have actually treated working people? This prime minister sat alongside David Cameron in government for six years,” he said.

In a separate interview on Tuesday, Corbyn said he will carry on as the leader of his party regardless of the result of the election next month.

"I was elected leader of this party and I'll stay leader of this party," he told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

May's Conservative Party is leading the polls ahead of the general election which she called for late last month.

While she insists that the vote is necessary for her to have a stronger hand in the Brexit negotiations, analysts say May’s decision was an opportunistic move to suppress opposition from Labour and win a more dominant majority in the parliament.