Canadian delegation in Tehran to thaw ties

Canadian government officials are in Tehran this week for the first time since the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper closed the Canadian Embassy here nearly five years ago.

A government source told CBC News that the visit is inevitably seen as a tangible sign that Canada is "committed to re-engaging" with Iran, though no major breakthrough is yet expected in restoring the embassies that were closed when Ottawa quietly pulled its diplomats in 2012.

Restoring relations with Iran and reopening the respective embassies closed in 2012 in Ottawa and Tehran was a Liberal promise during Canada's 2015 election.

Shortly after Justin Trudeau became prime minister, Canada lifted a number of sanctions on Iran, bringing Ottawa into line with several Western countries that had agreed to do so under a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program.

The change, along with downgrading a warning against all travel to Iran, was partly aimed at encouraging Canadian business ties in a burgeoning market that had been sequestered under sanctions for more than a decade.

Thawing relations

A call between Canada's Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday, in addition to the arrival of the officials, is a further indication of the continuing thaw in relations between the two countries.

Zarif's first contact with a Canadian foreign minister was with Stephane Dion on the sidelines of a UN meeting in New York in 2016.

Canadian consular cases were again the focus of Monday's call, according to the Canadian government source.

A spokesperson for Freeland said engagement with Iran remains a priority.

"We believe that open and frank dialogue, especially when we disagree, is the best way to effectively address issues… and advance consular cases," said Alex Lawrence.

Iranian authorities have complained that Canada has been slow to implement re-engagement, and that Tehran is ready to restore relations, but Ottawa is dragging its feet. The Iranian Foreign Ministry says the ball is in Ottawa's court.

Expatriate voters

Iran is also keen on placing polling stations in Canada to allow Iranian expatriates to cast ballots in the May 19 presidential elections. That request is also likely to come up in Tehran in the coming days.

“The Iranian expatriates abroad are keenly eager to have a say in the future of their country by taking part in presidential elections,” Zarif said during the phone call with Freeland, IRNA wrote.

Due to a lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the possibility of running Iran’s upcoming presidential elections in Canada has been the focus of much debate between the authorities of the two countries.

Freeland noted the positive presence of the highly educated Iranian population in Canada, saying “The Canadian government is well aware of the significance of holding Iran’s presidential elections for the Iranian expatriates, but under the current situation and the lack of political and diplomatic ties between the two countries, as well as Canada’s own set of regulations for the holding of elections for nationals of other countries, certain technical issues need to be first addressed and resolved.”