Abyar discusses gender in Iranian Cinema at Spanish seminar

Director of the acclaimed drama 'Track 143', Narges Abyar, discussed gender in Iranian Cinema during a two-day seminar at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) in the Spanish capital.

The seminar, titled 'Representaciones De Género En El Cine Irani' opened on Monday and hosted a number of Spanish scholars, reported ifilim.ir quoting Iran's Cultural Office in Madrid.

The movie 'Track 143' will also go on screen at the University of Salamanca located in the town of Salamanca, west of Madrid today.

It is a 2014 Iranian war drama movie and a screen adaptation of Abyar's novel titled 'The Third Eye'. The film underlines the considerable role played by women during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988). The movie narrates the story of Olfat, a woman waiting for her son who had gone missing in Pre-Operation Valfajr in the war.

The film was submitted to the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival and won the Crystal Simorgh award for Audience Favorite Film.

The Iranian director is also to attend a question and answer session at the University in Salamanca after the screening.

Meanwhile, Carmen Perez, head of the communications college at the UCM, expressed appreciation for Iran's Cultural Attaché in Madrid Alireza Esmaeili on the first day of the seminar and said such events are helpful for the students.

Highlighting the artistic activities of Iranian women, he added, "Women have found a notable and impressive role in Iranian Cinema and could manifest their abilities even better than men."

Perez also expressed admiration for Abyar as one of the successful women in Iranian Cinema.

The Iranian cultural attaché talked about the high-profile status of art in Iranian society and noted that cinema is one of the most impressive forms of art in the country.

The program is organized by the two Spanish universities in cooperation with Iran's Cultural Center in Madrid.