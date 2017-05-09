Iranian anti-terror activists slam US support for MKO

A group of Iranian anti-terrorism activists have slammed some US officials’ support for the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO).

At a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Giulio Haas, who represents the US interests in Tehran, a group of representatives of the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism (ADVT) presented an account of how their loved ones had been killed in different terror incidents in Iran, particularly the terror operations conducted by the MKO.

“All the families of the victims of terrorism are shocked by how [US] senators and officials are linked with and support the MKO leaders and consider it as a blatant support for terrorism in the international arena,” an ADVT member said at the meeting.

Another activist underlined the important role of international organizations in alleviating the problems of the victims of terror and stressed that the issue should turn into a matter of grave concern for the global community.

The Swiss envoy, for his part, expressed sympathy with the victims of terrorism and noted that he will convey their message to the US officials.

The MKO, the most hated terrorist group among the Iranians, has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials over the past three decades.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.

The terrorist group also sided with the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, during Iraq’s eight-year imposed war against Iran in the 1980s. The group also helped Saddam in his brutal crackdown on his opponents.